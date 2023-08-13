Local youth softball team wins state championship

WATERVILLE – The local youth softball team, the Rebels, recently won the state championship on the weekend of July 23.

Over the course of the state tournament weekend, the 14U team played seven games total and won six. Led by coaches Lisa Dube, Jake Turner and Jessica Merrill, the team members were able to take home the first place trophy. They won one of the games against the Honeybadgers in a landslide, with a final score of 10-0.

The team is made up of twelve athletes from Mt. Blue and Spruce Mountain school districts: Chloe Maberry, Leah Michaud, Molly Hambrick, Abby Farrington, Ava Davis, Sydney Fletcher, Olivia Erskine, Leah Merrill, Brooklyn Webber, Rylee Turner, Devin Bryant, and Kenley Bruen.

“These young ladies for the most part have been playing together since they were 10,” coach Lisa Dube said. She shared that this is not the first state championship these players have won together. They also came in first in the 2023 U12 bracket.

This past weekend, August 4-6, the team played in the Summer Slam Tournament, hosted by tournament director Cleveland Brown, and came in 2nd.