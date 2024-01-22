M Alpine: Men’s Alpine sweeps podium at Sunday River

NEWRY – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s alpine team dominated the hill on Saturday, sweeping the podium and grabbing 1st place in Saturday’s giant slalom event at Sunday River.

The top-three Beavers combined for a cumulative time of 4:30.02, over ten seconds faster than Saint Joseph’s College who placed in 2nd.

Jacob Roy (Frenchville, Maine) was the fastest skier on the mountain all day. Roy finished his first run in 43.66 seconds, the fastest of any skier. On his second run, Roy continued his torrid pace, finishing with a time of 44.81 seconds which was the fastest second run time of anyone. Roy posted a two run time of 1:28.47 to grab his first gold medal of the season.

Lake Lindelof (Belfast, Maine) grabbed 2nd place after putting together a pair of flawless runs. Lindelof finished his first run with a time of 44.40 and sat in 3rd place. He finished his second run in 45.51 seconds to post a cumulative time of 1:29.91.

Sam Roy (Frenchville, Maine) grabbed the bronze medal today with a two run time of 1:31.64. Roy sat in 4th place after his first run, finishing with a time of 45.58. Roy’s second run was the 3rd fastest, just behind his brother and Lindelof, finishing with a time of 46.06 seconds.

Colgan O’Keefe (Westchester, N.Y.) had a strong day on the hill, finishing 6th overall and just .95 seconds behind 4th place. O’Keefe posted a two run time of 1:33.95.

Lance Dolan finished just .02 seconds behind O’Keefe to finish in 7th place overall. Dolan finished the first run with a time of 46.71, good for 11th. He posted a time of 47.26 in his second run, the 6th fastest of any skier.

Jay Schwartz (Bedford, Mass.) also posted a top-ten finishing, placing 9th overall with a two run time of 1:37.71.