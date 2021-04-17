Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame announces class of 2021

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Eight individuals will be inducted into the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame at the 19th Annual Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame banquet scheduled for October 16th at Sugarloaf.

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame was established as a division of the Maine Ski and

Snowboard Museum, formerly known as the Ski Museum of Maine, to recognize individuals who bring

distinction to Maine skiing and snowboarding through competition, either as athletes or coaches. The

Hall also honors those who pioneered the sport in Maine, ski makers, ski area builders, instructors,

volunteers and others who have made a significant contribution to the sports. This incoming class will

bring the number of those honored to 160, whose biographies can be found on the Museum’s website:

www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org.

The Class of 2021 includes: Roger Arsenault, Director of alpine racing operations and Nordic programs at

Black Mt., chairman of Chisholm Ski Club and former alpine ski racer; Elizabeth Carey-Butera, Three time NCAA Cross Country Champion, US Ski Team member and currently a Master racer; Virginia “Ginny” Bousum, certified PSIA ski instructor for over 50 years, President of the Sugarloaf Ski Club, and race official for 40+ years; Harvey and Laura Boynton, (deceased) Ski shop owners and real estate developer at Sugarloaf, created ‘low cost’ rental programs for young skiers, famous for “Boynton’s Beach” at Sugarloaf; Mike Chasse, Presque Isle alpine skier, member of the Maine Elite Ski Team, Ski lift engineer for Doppelmayr CTEC, Director at Big Rock Ski area, volunteer ski instructor and Ski Patroller; George Gagnon, (deceased) manager at Dunham’s Trading Post in Waterville where he sold skis, ski school director at Dunham’s Mountain Farm Ski Slope, member of US Army Ski Troops, and cut trails at

Sugarloaf in the 50’s; Scott Hoisington, Ski racer and former head coach and Alpine director at Waterville

Valley NH, Program Director for Carrabassett Valley Academy, and Alpine Operation Director at UMF;

Hazen McMullen, Vice President/Operations Manager at Sugarloaf, responsible for the installation of

the PHB Gondola at Sugarloaf, Installed the mountain’s first snow making system, retired manager of

Kassbohrers-PistenBully Inc’s USA operations.

Biographies of the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame class members from 2003 through 2021 are

available online at www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org.