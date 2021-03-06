MBHS upcoming sporting events

FARMINGTON — Mount Blue High School’s Boys Basketball team will be @ Mt. Valley Saturday, March 6 – JV 12:15 and V 2 p.m.
The following link can be used to watch them perform.
————————-
The Girls Basketball team will play at home v. Mt. Valley Saturday, March 6 – JV 12:15 and V 2 p.m.
Facebook users can use the following link: https://www.
facebook.com/MBTV11
All others please use the following link: https://
boxcast.tv/channel/ kjjuffwkpl7ixzpii5q8
—————————–
The KVAC Boys Alpine Championship will take place on Tuesday, March 9 at Black Mt. The race day schedule will be the same as the original plan