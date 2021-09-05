MBHS XC teams earn twin wins at home

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue High School boys and girls teams both earned victories in a four-team home meet versus Cony, Gardiner, and Spruce Mt. on Friday.

Emma Charles took first place overall to lead the girls team. Bridget Reusch, Brynne Robbins, and Nora Charles took places 4-6, with Natalie McCarthy, Moriah Reusch, and Lucinda Carroll grabbing the 8-10 spots to seal a 20-point victory over Cony.

Cony was lead by Grace Kirk and Bri Harriman in 2nd and 3rd place. Gardiner took 3rd lead by Ashlyn Poulin in 7th place. The young Spruce Mt. team was lead by Emily Dubord and Skylar Condon in 20th and 21st places.

The boys meet was a tight battle between Mt. Blue and Cony. Cony’s Jacob Pelletier took first place overall, with teammates Sam Coffin and Sam Goldey in 5th and 6th with James Mooney 8th giving them the edge through four runners.

Mt. Blue was lead by Cyrus Evans and Henri McCourt in 2nd and 3rd place with Carson Zundel placing 7th, but the key to victory was 4th-7th runners Tomas Cundick, Eli Hoeft, Kodi Quimby, and Evan Wilcox bunching places 9-12 just ahead of Cony’s Brandon Mastriano to give Mt. Blue a one point edge (28-29) over Cony.

Gardiner took 3rd place lead by Kyle Barlow in 18th place. Spruce Mt. did not field a full team, but got an excellent 4th place finish from Abraham Geissinger.