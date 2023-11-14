McCourt competes at New England XC Championships

BELFAST – Mt. Blue High School Junior Henri McCourt finished 108th out of 257 competitors in the New England Cross Country Championships in Belfast on Saturday. McCourt was 16th out of Maine runners, after going in seeded 21st among Maine athletes.

On Sunday, the team held an end of season awards banquet. McCourt was recognized with the Outstanding Runner Award, as well as being noted as a team captain, 1st team All-KVAC, and a New England participant.

Also recognized was senior Daniel Dalton, who earned the Coaches Award for his dedication, maturity, and leadership. Junior Noah Civiello was given the Most Improved Award for the 2nd straight season, while Junior Eli Hoeft was recognized as a team captain.

In addition to Dalton, seniors Andrew Robinson, Owen Heseltine, and Ben Daku were recognized for their accomplishments during their high school years. Other members of the boys team were Sophomores Nick Bell, Luke Doscinski, and Ben Hatch and Freshmen James Civiello, Nick DeMarco, Wyatt Hall, Kevin Montminy, Teddy McLeod, and Damian Wynn.

The boys team were Mt. Blue Relays Champions, placed 5th in the KVAC, 4th in the Regionals, and 9th in the Class A State Meet. The team was also recognized with the Sportsmanship Award for Class A North.

For the girls team, Junior Nora McCourt was given the Most Outstanding Runner Award. She was also recognized as a 1st team All KVAC team member. Senior Natalie McCarthy was given the Coaches Award for her outstanding leadership as a team captain for two years, and her dedication, and consistency over her 4 years on the team. Sophomore Elizabeth Strickland earned the Most Improved Award, while Senior Lucinda Carroll was recognized for being a team captain, making 2nd team All KVAC, and earning KVAC All Academic honors.

Other members of the girls team were Junior Brielle Tinker and Freshmen Elsa Feegal and Lily Johnson. The girls team placed 4th in both the KVAC and Regionals, and 10th in the Class A State Meet.

The head coach of the Cougars is Kelley Cullenberg, assisted by Brian Kelly. Both coaches would like to thank all the athletes for their dedication and the parents for their support all season!