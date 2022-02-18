Men’s basketball advances to East semifinals after romp over UMPI

FARMINGTON – Four players in double figures, led by Terion Moss with 33 points, propelled the University of Maine at Farmington past the University of Maine at Presque Isle, 96-79, in Friday evening’s North Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament East Quarterfinal game at Newman Gymnasium.

UMaine-Farmington, the no. 2 seed in the East Division, now advances to Saturday’s East Division semifinal against Husson University (13-9), the East Division’s no. 1 seed. The Eagles advanced after dispatching Northern Vermont-Lyndon, 89-66, in Friday’s first East quarterfinal game.

Tip-off for Saturday’s semifinal matchup at Husson’s Newman Gymnasium is slated for 2:00 p.m.

Moss paced the Beavers with 33 points on 15-of-23 shooting, recording his eighth game this season with 30-or-more points, while dishing out six assists.

Center Jack Kane charted a career-high 11 blocks, matching SUNY Canton’s Andrew Fitch for most blocks in an NCAA Division III game in 2021-22. Kane completed the double-double with 18 points on a 9-of-12 shooting effort from the floor.

Zach Brown added 15 points while Nathan Poulin came off the bench to chip in 12 points for the Beavers.

Kane, Drew Storey, and Dylan Griffin each hauled down nine rebounds to lead aUMaine-Farmington squad that dominated on the glass, 42 to 31.

UMaine-Farmington completed the first half with a 47-38 lead over UMaine-Presque Isle. The Beavers and the Owls traded the lead five times over the first five minutes, and the game was tied at 13-13 with 15:07 left in the half.

The sixth lead change came on a Poulin three-pointer at the 14:19 mark, putting UMaine-Farmington in front, 16-13, with an advantage it would hold for the remainder of the frame. UMF’s lead reached its widest at 14 points, 43-29, following Griffin’s layup with 3:17 showing on the clock.

In the second half, UMaine-Presque Isle remained within striking distance of the Beavers through the first 10 minutes of the second half, and still trailed by only six points, 67-61, following a Dany Harris layup with 10:26 to play.

The Beavers immediately regrouped with a 30-second timeout, and emerged to go on a 12-0 run lasting two-and-a-half minutes. A Moss jumper and plus-one with 7:50 showing on the clock ended the run, leaving UMaine-Farmington with a 79-61 lead and control of the game.

UMaine-Farmington finished the game with a .580 field goal percentage (40-of-69), nullifying UMaine-Presque Isle’s respectable .459 field goal percentage (34-of-74).

Five Owls finished in double digits, led by Harris with 18 points. Kj Minter and Griffin Guerette each tallied 15 points, while Parker Onorato and Gilbert Jean Mendez recorded 12 and 10 points respectively.