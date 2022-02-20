Men’s basketball falls to Husson in NAC Tourney East semifinals

BANGOR – A three-pointer by Husson University’s J Thomas at the buzzer lifted the Eagles to a 64-63 win over the University of Maine at Farmington, in Saturday’s East Division semifinal of the 2022 North Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday afternoon at Newman Gymnasium.

The loss ends UMF’s season with a 14-7 record, and leaves the Beavers still in search of their first NAC title since 2010.

Husson advances to next Saturday’s NAC Tournament championship game against SUNY Poly, which will be hosted by the Eagles at Newman Gym. SUNY Poly earned the West Division’s championship game slot after dispatching SUNY Delhi, 82-57, in the West semifinal.

Jack Kane finished the game with a team-high 18 points and 15 rebounds with three blocks for UMF, while Terion Moss charted 16 points and six boards while dishing out five assists.

Nathan Poulin came off the bench to add 10 points with five rebounds.

Thomas led Husson with 19 points off the bench, including 10 points over the final four minutes of play. DJ Bussey paced the Eagle starters with 13 points while Justin Thompson charted 10 points and six assists. Jared Balser finished with seven blocks go to with six points and eight boards.

After trailing by as many as eight points, 38-30, early in the second half, UMF rallied behind a 10-0 run to take a 40-38 lead following a Poulin dunk with 11:17 to play.

The teams traded the lead back-and-forth six more times before UMF began to open up some space over its long-time rival, with Moss’ three-pointer with 1:49 left in the game leaving the Beavers with a 61-56 advantage.

However, Bussey answered with a trey at the other end of the court for Husson, and Thomas knotted the game at 61-61 following a UMF turnover. After a missed layup by the Beavers and a turnover by the Eagles, Kane’s layup with a shade under 12 seconds remaining put UMF back in front, 63-61.

With under four seconds showing on the game clock, Husson inbounded the ball and worked it around to Thomas, who connected on his fifth three-pointer of the day. Thomas’ spin-and-shoot attempt under pressure from well beyond the three-point arc, off a handoff from Justice Kendall, fell for three points, dashing UMF’s hopes of hosting the NAC title game in Dearborn Gym.

In the opening half, Husson grabbed an early lead and was in front 12-7 with 14:47 left in the frame.

After over two minutes of scoreless basketball, a Moss jumper cut the margin to 12-9 and jump-started an 11-0 UMaine-Farmington run lasting over two minutes. Poulin nailed a three-pointer to cap the surge, leaving the Beavers with an 18-12 advantage with 10:02 to play in the half.

From there, the Beavers and the Eagles played a see-saw contest with five more lead changes, with Kane’s layup with 47 seconds remaining providing the difference in UMF’s 25-23 halftime lead.

UMF finished the day shooting 26-of-80 (.325) from the field, its lowest shooting percentage in a game this season. The Beavers also went 4-for-11 (.364) at the foul line.

The Beavers outworked the Eagles on the glass, 54 to 41, including a 23 to 7 advantage in offensive boards that yielded 18 second-chance points for UMF.