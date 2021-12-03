Men’s basketball improves to 4-1 with win over UMaine-Augusta

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington shot 53.5 percent from the field and drained a season-high 14 three-pointers on its way to a 97-80 victory over the University of Maine at Augusta, in an intra-state men’s basketball clash on Wednesday evening at Dearborn Gymnasium.

UMaine-Farmington (4-1) went 38-of-71 from the floor and posted its third 50-percent-or-better shooting performance of the season. The Beavers’ 42.4 percent (14-of-33) shooting clip from beyond the arc was also a season high.

Senior guard Terion Moss paced UMaine-Farmington with 31 points behind an 11-of-19 effort from the floor with six three-pointers. Senior Jack Kane tallied 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and grabbed eight rebounds. First year Dylan Griffin hauled down a team-high nine rebounds, leading a UMaine-Farmington squad that enjoyed 49-31 domination on the glass.

UMaine-Augusta (2-8) got most of its offense from two players: Elijah Smith, who finished with 34 points on a 12-of-21 shooting effort with six treys; and Trevor Beals, who tallied 24 points and was 11-of-18 from the floor.

The Moose shot a respectable 41.9 percent (31-of-74) from the field, the best an opponent has shot against the Beavers thus far this season, but they still proved no match for a hot-shooting UMaine-Farmington squad.

UMaine-Farmington opened the game with a Griffin three-pointer, and found itself tied with UMaine-Augusta only once over the remainder of the opening half. A pair of Moss treys allowed the Beavers to take an eight-point lead before two minutes had elapsed off the game clock.

The Moose knotted the game at 12-12 with 14:33 to play in the half following a Beals layup, but that was as close as UMaine-Augusta would get. The Beavers would outscore the Moose, 30-9 over the next 10 minutes, ending with UMaine-Farmington holding a 42-21 lead with 4:46 remaining.

UMaine-Farmington led 54-38 at the halftime break, led by Moss’ 13 points.

The Beavers maintained a comfortable advantage over the Moose throughout the second half, with UMA briefly cutting the margin to eight points, 74-66, on Caleb Corey’s three-pointer with 7:46 remaining in the game. UMaine-Farmington answered with a 14-0 run consuming nearly three minutes on the game clock, effectively sealing the outcome.

UMaine-Farmington opens North Atlantic Conference play this Saturday, Dec. 4, when it hosts Northern Vermont-Lyndon at 2:00 p.m. at Dearborn Gym.

All spectators to UMaine-Farmington home basketball games are required to wear masks, and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen tests accepted; “at home” tests not accepted) taken within 72 hours prior to the game. Complete information is available at www.goUMFbeavers.com/COVID