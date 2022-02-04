Men’s basketball muscles its way past NVU-Lyndon, 106-85

LYNDON, Vt. – Jack Kane tallied 27 points with 16 rebounds and Drew Storey added a career-high 20 points off the bench to lead the University of Maine at Farmington to a 106-85 thrashing of Northern Vermont-Lyndon, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division game on Monday night at Stannard Gym.

The double-double was Kane’s ninth double-double of the season. Two other UMaine-Farmington players finished with double-digit scoring totals, as Terion Moss and Nathan Poulin each tallied 17 points. Moss dished out eight assists while Poulin recorded six helpers.

As a team, UMaine-Farmington broke the century mark for the second straight game and the fifth time this season, improving its record to 10-5 overall, 6-2 in the NAC East, with the Beavers’ fourth consecutive win. The Beavers were 41-of-74 from the floor (.554), and shot .500-or-better for the third game in a row.

Northern Vermont-Lyndon connected on 30 of its 78 field goal attempts, including 16 three-pointers made that accounted for over half the Hornets’ points. Mondwell Bukle charted a team-high six three-pointers on his way to team-leading 24 points. Zach Falkenburg finished with 21 points, while Antonio Carlisle and Tyrese Harris chipped in with 14 and 11 points respectively.

A 13-2 run by the Beavers in the latter part of the opening half helped break the game wide open.

The Hornets trailed the Beavers by six, 31-25, with just 6:45 remaining in the opening stanza, following a Harris layup.

Brian Austin answered with a three-pointer at the other end of the floor, which was quickly followed by a conventional three-point play by Storey. Storey added two more buckets during the surge, and Poulin’s trey with 4:45 showing on the clock left the Beavers with a 44-27 advantage. UMaine-Farmington finished the frame with a commanding 60-32 halftime time lead, which the Beavers held the rest of the way.

NVU-Lyndon narrowed the margin somewhat in the second half as the Hornets found their shooting touch. Lyndon connected on 10 of their three-pointers in the second 20 minutes, part of its 17-of-39 (.436) second-half shooting performance.

After a stretch that saw UMaine-Farmington play six games over the last 11 days, the Beavers have a bit of a break before returning to the court on Saturday, Feb. 5, for a home date against Maine Maritime. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.