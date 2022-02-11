Men’s basketball puts freeze on Polar Bears in 84-75 victory

FARMINGTON – Senior Terion Moss poured in 33 points and dished out five assists to lead the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team to an 84-75 win over Bowdoin College, in a non-conference meeting on Wednesday night at Morrell Gymnasium.

The win was UMaine-Farmington’s first over Bowdoin since January 15, 2013, and ended the Beavers’ seven-game winless streak versus the Polar Bears.

UMaine-Farmington improved to 12 – 6 overall with the victory.

Moss went 10 – of – 24 from the field versus the Polar Bears and was a perfect 12 – of – 12 at the free-throw line. He was one of four UMaine-Farmington players to score in double digits: Jack Kane finished with 16 points and six rebounds while Nathan Poulin tallied 14 points. Zach Brown added 11 points.

Drew Storey hauled down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with his seven points, accounting for nearly a quarter of the Beavers’ 41 rebounds.

James McGowan led Bowdoin 11 – 12 with 18 points, and Manav Randhawa charted 16 points on the night. Jack Shea led all players with 16 rebounds.

UMaine-Farmington held at 43 – 38 lead at the intermission after leading for over 16 minutes during the opening half, but Bowdoin opened the second half with a 7 – 0 run to take a 45 – 43 lead.

The game was still tied at 47 – 47 with 16:19 showing on the game clock, but a dunk from Kane put the Beavers back into the lead. UMaine-Farmington remained in front the rest of the way, sealing the victory with an 8 – for – 12 effort at the free-throw line in the final minute of play.

The Beavers went 20 – of – 26 at the charity stripe over the entire game, while shooting 46.0 percent 29 – of – 63 from the floor.

UMaine-Farmington closes out its 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, Feb. 12, when it travels to Waterville, Maine, to face Thomas College. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.