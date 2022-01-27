Men’s basketball triumphs over Thomas

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team overcame an early 8-0 deficit and rallied for a 72-67 triumph over visiting Thomas College, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division matchup on Tuesday night at Dearborn Gym.

UMaine-Farmington improved to 7-5 overall, 3-2 in the NAC East, with the victory, putting the Beavers back in the win column after three straight losses.

Jack Kane paced the Beavers with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Terion Moss, playing his first game since December 12, 2021, finished with 13 points and six assists, while Drew Storey tallied 11 points.

Dylan Griffin hauled down 10 rebounds to go with his four points.

Demetrius Webster led three Terriers in double digits with 19 points, while Trevor Reed and Lokiron Anda chipped in with 12 and 10 points for Thomas (4-8, 1-4 NAC East Division).

After a first half that saw seven lead changes and six ties, all after the 15:00 mark, UMaine-Farmington closed out the half with seven straight points and took a 37-30 lead into the halftime break.

Thomas closed the gap in the second half with two more lead changes. The Beavers and the Terriers were tied as late as late as the 3:55 mark of the second half, 57-57, when a layup and three-pointer from Moss put UMF back in front, 62-57.

The Terriers clawed their back to within two points twice in the final minute, but the Beavers went 8-of-10 at the free-throw line during that span to ice the win. Silas Mohlar was 6-of-6 at the stripe in the final minute of play.

UMaine-Farmington continues NAC East Division play with a pair of home games this weekend, as the Beavers host UMaine-Presque Isle on Friday, Jan. 28 (5:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Jan. 29 (1:00 p.m.).