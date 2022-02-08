Men’s basketball yields to Bates in non-conference matchup

FARMINGTON – Clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch by Bates College lifted the Bobcats to an 87-81 win over the University of Maine at Farmington, in a non-conference men’s basketball matchup on Monday night at Dearborn Gym.

Terion Moss led the Beavers with 28 points, with four three-pointers among his 10-for-21 effort from the floor. Moss also dished out six assists in the victory. Jack Kane charted a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Stephon Baxter tallied 31 points in the win with Jahmir Primer adding 20 points. Stephen Ward chipped in with 11 points and completed the double-double with 14 rebounds. Raheem Spence grabbed a game-high 14 boards.

UMaine-Farmington slipped to 11-6 with the loss while Bates evened its record at 9-9.

The Beavers eked out a 77-76 lead with 3:15 remaining in the game after a six-point surge in the span of 30 seconds. Trailing by five, Kane put down a dunk to pull UMF within three, and then Drew Storey was fouled on a successful three-pointer. Storey converted the free-throw attempt, and that four-point swing lifted UMaine-Farmington into the lead.

The Bobcats’ Stephon Baxter connected on a pair of foul shots at the other end of the floor, putting Bates back into in front. After the two sides traded buckets, Baxter’s layup with 54 seconds remaining and a pair of free throws 30 seconds later left Bates with an 84-79 advantage with 24 seconds remaining.

Baxter made three more foul shots out of four attempts in the remaining seconds, sealing the win for Bates.

UMaine-Farmington did not make a field goal in the final minute and committed three turnovers over the final two minutes.

The Beavers finished the game shooting 40.8 percent (29-of-71) from the field while the Bobcats connected on 41.0 percent (32-of-78) of their attempts. Each team connected on nine three-pointers, and had identical 14-of-19 ledgers at the free-throw line.

UMaine-Farmington led by as many as 10 points, 15-5, in the game’s early going on a 15-2 run in response to Bates’ three-pointer on its second possession of the contest.The Bobcats clawed their back into the contest, briefly overtaking the Beavers at the 6:47 mark of the half, 27-26, on a layup from Trace Gotham.

Zach Brown answered with a three-pointer for UMaine-Farmington at the other end of the court, and additional treys from Dylan Griffin and Moss helped the Beavers regain a 35-31 advantage with 4:50 to play in the first half.

Bates briefly caught UMaine-Farmington in the final minute of the frame, but a pair of foul shots from Moss allowed the Beavers to take a 45-43 lead into the locker room at the intermission.

UMaine-Farmington wraps up its non-conference slate on Wednesday, Feb. 9, when it travels to Brunswick, Maine, to face Bowdoin College. Tip-off at Morrell Gymnasium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.