Men’s indoor track & field debuts at No. 10 in USTFCCCA regional ranking index

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s indoor track and field team was ranked 10th in the East Region when the season’s first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Regional Track & Field Ranking Index was released on Monday.

The Beavers (73.35 pts.) were one of four Maine programs ranked among the top 10 in the East Region, along with No. 3 Bates (352.06 pts.), No. 4 Colby (191.19 pts.), and No. 7 Bowdoin College (161.54 pts.).

Southern Maine (No. 13, 70.97 pts.), Saint Joseph’s (No. 15, 37.78 pts.), Husson (No. 16, 31.09 pts.), and Thomas (No. 23, 0.73 pts.) were all ranked behind UMaine-Farmington.

Points are earned based on athlete performance rankings within the region in each event.

“This program continues to climb the ladder,” said Sean Cabaniss, UMaine-Farmington’s head men’s and women’s cross country and track & field coach. “A top-10 regional ranking is an early sign that our guys want it, and they’re working hard to continue to take us to the next level. There is much more work to be done, we will not be complacent here, and they know that.”

The UMaine-Farmington men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams were scheduled to compete at the University of Maine Open Invitational on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the New Balance Field House in Orono, Maine.