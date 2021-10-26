Men’s soccer upended by Thomas on Senior Day

FARMINGTON, Maine – A pair of second half goals from Thomas College allowed the Terriers to escape Leib Field with a 2-0 win over the University of Maine at Farmington men’s soccer team, spoiling the Beavers’ Senior Day Saturday celebrations on October 23.

UMaine-Farmington dominated play during much of the first half, outshooting the visiting Terriers, 9-2, including shots off the crossbar and the goal post early in the frame.

In the second half, the Beavers’ Yusuf Mohamed picked up a red card in the 60th minute. The Terriers got on the scoreboard not long after, with Princiel Kunieki putting a shot past UMaine-Farmington keeper Jonah Sautter in the 66th minute to give Thomas a 1-0 lead.

Thomas doubled its lead to 2-0 in the 75th minute with Kunieki getting an unassisted score for the Terriers.

UMaine-Farmington outshot Thomas, 13-7, with Thomas holding a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks. Sautter finished the game with a pair of saves, while Terrier keeper Jonathan Leclair logged five stops.

The Beavers and the Terriers will square off again on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the opening round of the 2021 North Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament in Bangor, Maine. UMaine-Farmington claimed the no. 3 seed with a 3-2-0 NAC East record, 9-3-1 overall, while Thomas earned the no. 2 seed after finishing conference play with a 4-1-0 NAC East record.

UMaine-Farmington closes out its 2021 regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with a non-conference clash at Southern Maine. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.