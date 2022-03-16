Moss named to NABC All-District team

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington senior Terion Moss (Portland, Maine/Portland) has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District selection, when the organization’s first round of post-season honors was announced Tuesday.

Moss was a First Team selection to the All-District team. He is believed to be UMaine-Farmington’s first NABC All-District honoree in program history.

“This is a tremendous and well-earned recognition for Terion, who consistently led us all season long,” said Sam Leal, UMaine-Farmington’s head men’s basketball coach.

“T prepares day-in and day-out to keep his game sharp. The scoring bursts he had this season are remarkable for a guy who is naturally looking to set up his teammates. I am proud of Terion and very fortunate to coach him.”

The award is the most recent accolade for Moss, who is well on his way to becoming among the most decorated players in UMaine-Farmington men’s basketball history.

A First Team All-NAC selection, Moss was named the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association (MMBCWA) State Player of the Year on March 9 after a season in which he surpassed the 1,000-career point mark, set a new UMaine-Farmington single game scoring record, and was tabbed for the D3hoops.com Team of the Week on November 30, 2021.

Moss finished the 2021-22 season averaging 27.0 points and 4.2 assists while hauling down 3.9 assists per game. He shot .500 (176-of-352) from the field and was 52-of-124 (.419) from beyond the arc. Moss currently ranks second among NCAA Division III leaders in scoring, and is 26th among three-point shooting percentage leaders.

UMaine-Farmington men’s basketball finished the season with a 14-7 overall record, 8-2 in the North Atlantic Conference East Division, and reached the semifinal round of the 2022 NAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.