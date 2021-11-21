Moss pours in UMF record 48 points to lead men’s hoops past Southern Maine

GORHAM – Senior guard Terion Moss erupted for a school record 48 points to lead the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team to a 91-73 win over the University of Southern Maine, Saturday night at Hill Gymnasium.

Moss’ 48 points eclipses the previous UMF single game record of 44 points, set by Daren Meader against Misericordia University on Jan. 8, 2000. Moss was 17-of-25 from the floor on Saturday afternoon against the Huskies, including an 8-of-12 mark from three-point range and 6-of-7 at the free-throw line.

Moss collected 28 points of his points in the second half on 9-of-13 shooting with six treys.

UMF improved to 2-1 overall after charting its fifth-straight victory over Southern Maine, while the Huskies dipped to 3-3 with the loss.

The Beavers led by a single point, 43-42, at the halftime intermission, but Moss jumpstarted the UMF offense with three 3-pointers in the span of a minute-and-a-half, helping to give UMF a 54-45 lead as the game clock passed the 18:00 mark.

Later in the frame, a 7-0 run by the Huskies, capped by a Simon Chadbourne 3-pointer with 12:24 to play, allowed Southern Maine to pull within two of UMF, 60-58. UMF answered by holding the Huskies scoreless for nearly four minutes while the Beavers put up 11 points, extending UMF’s lead to 71-58 with 9:06 remaining.

USM briefly cut the margin back to within single digits thanks to a Cody Hawes trey and a Jacobe Thomas layup, leaving UMF with an eight-point, 81-73 advantage. That would be as close as the Huskies would get, however, as the Beavers went on a 10-0 run to end the game.

Jack Kane charted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Dylan Griffin hauled down 10 boards to go with five points. Nathan Poulin had eight boards off the bench for the Beavers, who shot 55.6 percent (35-of-63) from the floor.

Southern Maine had five players in double figures, led by Hawes with 20 points and eight boards. Chadbourne had 15 off the bench, with Thomas contributing 14. The Huskies were an impressive 12-of-37 from beyond the arc, led by Chadbourne with five 3-pointers.

UMF men’s basketball closes out the month of November on Tuesday, Nov. 23, when it travels to Standish to face Saint Joseph’s College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.