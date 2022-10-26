Mount Abram boys soccer take home MVC championship

LEWISTON – The Mount Abram High School boys varsity soccer team walked away with a win from the Mountain Valley Conference Championship in Lewiston on Saturday, Oct. 22. This is the fifth time in school history the team has gone to the MVC championship – and the third time in the last five years.

Mount Abram won, 2 to 0, against Monmouth Academy. Payton Mitchell and Morgan Thibodeau scored goals while Mount Abram’s Trey Reed and Logan Dube made three and four saves, respectively. Monmouth’s Hunter Frost made five saves.

Glen Mirlocca coached the team through the championship game.