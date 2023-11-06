Mt. Blue boys 9th and girls 10th at state cross country meet

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue High School Cross Country teams competed in the Class A State Championship Meet at Belfast on Saturday. The boys team placed 9th and the girls team finished in 10th place.

The boys team place was particularly impressive as the team ran without two runners who placed as high as 2nd on the team earlier in the season. Luke Doscinski (illness) and Eli Hoeft (injury) played a major part in the Cougars success this year, but the team showed great depth as other runners filled in admirably.

The boys team was led by Henri McCourt in 11th place. McCourt’s time was 21st when combining the results from all classes, which makes him one of the 25 individual runners from Maine who will compete in the New England Championships next Saturday, again on the Belfast course.

The next four boys from Mt. Blue all had lifetime best times. Rounding out the scoring members for the Cougars were Ben Hatch (51st), Damian Wynn (80), Noah Civiello (85), and Daniel Dalton (92). Rounding out the Cougars team were seniors Andrew Robinson and Owen Heseltine.

The girls team got excellent races from all team members. Nora McCourt led the team in 26th place, with her 2nd fastest race ever. Seniors Lucinda Carroll (45th) and Natalie McCarthy (52nd) each ran season bests. Elizabeth Strickland (78th) ran a lifetime best, with Brielle Tinker (81st) running a season best to round out the scoring members of the team. Rounding out the Cougars team were Freshmen Elsa Feegal and Lily Johnson who both ran lifetime bests.