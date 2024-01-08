Mt. Blue Boys Basketball: historic start to season

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue boys basketball team has started the season 7-0 and is currently in first place in KVAC Class A North. This is the best start to a season in over 20 years. The team is led by senior co-captains Evans Sterling and Charles Stevens. Sterling is one of the best players in the conference, averaging close to 27 points per game. Stevens is a leading rebounder, averaging over 10 rebounds per game. Other players making excellent contributions are juniors Tyler Abell, Carter Norton, and Nolan Leso. Reserve players are JJ Greenlaw, Tucker Fitch, Preston Ball, Cooper Abell, and Riley Hall. The Cougars will try to continue their success on Tuesday, January 9, when they face the #2 team, the Nokomis Warriors at 5 p.m. at Mt. Blue High School.

Upcoming home games:

Tuesday, Jan 9, vs Nokomis – 5 p.m. (changed due to incoming storm)

Friday, Jan 19, vs Cony – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 1, vs Camden Hills – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 3, vs Skowhegan – 7 p.m. (Mt. Blue Athletics Hall of Fame induction night)

Tuesday, Feb 6, vs Hampden (Senior night)