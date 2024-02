FARMINGTON – The Mt Blue Cougars boys basketball team played in their first round playoff game against the seven seeded Lawrence bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 16. The Cougars won the contest with a score of 70-30.

This Wednesday, Feb. 21, the second seeded Cougar boys will face off against the third seeded Messalonskee Eagles for the semifinals match-up. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m at the Augusta Civic Center.