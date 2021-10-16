Mt. Blue girls beat Lewiston, 6-1

LEWISTON – Mt. Blue High girls’ soccer team won their 8th game of the season on Wednesday night against Lewiston High School, improving their 2021 record to 8-3-1.

Goaltender Caitlin Burke recorded nine saves, allowing only one goal late in the first half by Leah Landry of Lewiston. Scoring for Mt. Blue included two goals for senior captain Eryn Parlin, one for junior Callahan Towle, one goal for captain KK Daggett off a header on a corner kick from Grace Bell.

Captain Meren Zelliger also scored two goals in her first game back after an injury keeping her on the sidelines for the last several games. Assists were recorded by captain Emma Dunn, KK Daggett, Nellie Wotton, and Grace Bell. The final game score was 6-1.

In Wednesday’s match, Eryn Parlin tied the school’s single season overall soccer point record with 41 points, including 17 goals and seven assists so far this year.

Lewiston honored their seniors on Wednesday night as well as the Mt. Blue seniors in a pre-game ceremony. The Mt. Blue girls will end their regular season play with a home game against Oxford Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and will celebrate their seniors on the final regular season match.

– Submitted by Echo McDonough