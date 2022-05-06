Mt. Blue Girls Lacrosse beats Erskine

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Girls Lacrosse team used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Erskine Academy on Tuesday by a score of 7-4.

Six different Cougars found the back of the net: Eryn Parlin had 2 goals, and Elly Brackett, Alissa Butterfield, Maya Kellett, Talia Kidder and Chloe Roberts each tallied 1 goal. Picking up assists were Butterfield, Parlin and Roberts. Emma Dunn and Kellett had 1 draw control apiece, and Parlin had 4.

Michelle Seaberg was a force in goal, stopping 15 shots, and had strong defensive support from Taylor Brisard, Bree Griffin, Kellett and Callahan Towle.

In only their second season as a varsity sport, Mt. Blue currently holds a 2-2 record. They beat Nokomis in a dominant performance, winning 12-2. And, one of the losses occurred in overtime, after an exciting comeback effort against Lincoln Academy.

The Cougars will be on the road for games at Edward Little and Messalonskee, and then back to Caldwell Field on May 17 to face Winslow at 4 p.m.