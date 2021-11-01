Mt. Blue girls soccer falls to Brunswick in quarterfinal action

FARMINGTON- The Mt. Blue High School girls’ soccer team faced off against Brunswick High School in a quarterfinal match on Oct. 28. The Cougars lost to the Dragons 4-0, with Freshman Alexis Morin netting two goals for Brunswick, while Mia Klimash and Riley McAllaster both scored.

The matchup posed the third seed against the sixth seed, with Brunswick entering the game with a preliminary bye. The Dragon’s improved to 14-2 overall, the third best record in the Class A North tournament bracket.

Mt. Blue defeated Skowhegan Regional High School 2-0 on Oct. 22 to advance to the quarterfinals. Senior captain Eryn Parlin scored two goals, which caused the forward to set the record for most points scored in a season. Her 45 points on the season broke the previous record of 41.

In a recent clash between the two teams, Brunswick narrowly escaped the claws of the Cougars with a 1-0 victory. Alexis Morin scored the sole goal for the Dragons with 5:53 left in the Oct. 9 battle.

The loss marked the end of the team’s six seniors’ high school careers. The senior-led group had an incredibly successful campaign this fall, posting an impressive 10-5-1 record. The team had the fourth best record in the Class A North tournament bracket. The squad has recorded seven shutouts, thanks to the strong play of junior goalkeeper Caitlyn Burke and her defense. The group only allowed 15 goals this season while netting 50 goals.

The playoff run this year was the first playoff game the seniors had experienced. In the 2020-2021 season, the group was unable to compete in a single varsity match due to the pandemic. In 2019-2020, the Cougars posted a 5-9 record, while the season before saw the team go 3-10-1, landing Mt. Blue the 11th seed both years- eliminating them from receiving an invitation to compete in the tournament.