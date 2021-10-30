Mt. Blue girls XC Northern Maine Class A champs

BELFAST – The Mt. Blue High School girls cross country team took first place in the Northern Maine Class A Cross Country Championships in Belfast on Saturday. With this win, the girls advance to the state meet next Saturday, again in Belfast.

A week after finishing 4th in the KVAC championships against the same teams, the Cougar girls all ran their best times of the season at the regional meet. The final scoring showed Mt. Blue and Bangor tied with 53 points, Mt. Blue was then awarded first place by a 6th runner tie breaker.

It was a total team effort for Mt. Blue. Emma Charles placed 3rd in a lifetime best of 19:48. Bridget Reusch and Nora McCourt ran the entire race together placing 10th and 11th in 21:11, with Brynne Robbins just 6 seconds behind them in 13th, all with season”s best’s (and McCourt’s a lifetime best). Natalie McCarthy rounded out the scoring tying her lifetime best of 22:11 good for 21st place.

Moriah Reusch then got the all important 26th place, the best showing of any #6 runner to seal the victory. Her time was a lifetime best of 22:38. Abbie Cramer ran a season best 23:38, beating top 5 runners from several teams in finishing 41st.

The boys team also advanced to the state meet, grabbing the 6th and final qualifying spot, well ahead of 7th place Camden Hills and not far behind Mt. Ararat and Messalonskee.

Cyrus Evans lead the Cougars with a 6th place finish in 16:40. Henri McCourt placed 14th in 17:21, with Eli Hoeft the next Cougar across the line in 30th place with a time of 18:18.

The rest of the team bunched together in places 44-47. The runners (with times in parenthesis) were: Owen Heseltine (19:07), Alex Hardy (19:09), Daniel Dalton (19:12) and Tomas Cundick (19:15).

All of the boys’ times were lifetime bests except for Evans and Hardy, who were both less than 10 seconds off their best time.