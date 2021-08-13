Mt. Blue High School fall sports meetings Sunday

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue High School will hold the fall sports meetings 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Mt. Blue Campus. Any MBHS student interested in participating in a fall sport (cheering, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer) should plan to attend with a parent or guardian. Important general and sport-specific information will be shared at these meetings.

If the weather on Sunday, Aug. 15th is favorable (the forecast looks great!) there will be a general information meeting from 6 – 6:30 in the home bleachers on Caldwell Field. At 6:30 team meetings with coaches will take place in different locations around the outdoor athletic facility.

In order to begin participation on MBHS athletic teams, students must submit the following three forms:

1. MBRSD Athletic Information/Consent Form

2. MBRSD Concussion Information & Consent Form

(paper copies of these two forms will be also available at the team meetings)

3. A current/valid sports physical (can be faxed from physician directly to MBHS at 207-778-3564)

If the forecast is bad, the meetings will become Zoom-based and a link will be posted on the MBHS site (“Student Life” menu) and shared through social media by team coaches.

Please call MBHS Athletic Director Chad Brackett at 778-3561 ext. 4950 if you have questions or would like more information.