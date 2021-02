Mt. Blue High School upcoming week’s sports schedule

FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School has announced tentative times and locations for this week’s sporting events.

Feb. 16

Basketball: Boys First Team-MPA Game, 3:30 p.m. v. Messalonskee, Messalonskee High School

Basketball: Boys JV Game 5:15 p.m. v. Messalonskee, Messalonskee High School

Basketball: Girls JV Game 5:15 p.m. v. Messalonskee, Mt. Blue High School

Basketball: Boys Varsity-MPA Game 7:00 p.m. v. Messalonskee, Messalonskee High School

Basketball: Girls Varsity-MPA Game 7:00 p.m. v. Messalonskee, Mt. Blue High School

Feb. 17

Alpine Skiing: Varsity-MPA Meet 3:00 p.m. v. TBA, Titcomb Mountain Titcomb Ski Area

Alpine Skiing: Varsity-MPA Meet 4:00 p.m. v. Camden Hills Regional, Mt. Blue High School Athletics, Oxford Hills Comprehensive, Skowhegan Area Titcomb Ski Area

Feb. 18

Alpine Skiing: Varsity-MPA Meet Time TBD v. TBA, Black Mountain of Maine

Feb. 19

Alpine Skiing: Varsity-MPA Meet Time TBD v. TBD, Mt. Abram Ski Area

Feb. 20

Nordic Ski: Varsity-MPA Meet 10:00 a.m. v. TBA, Black Mountain of Maine

Nordic Ski: Varsity-MPA Meet 1:00 p.m. v. TBA, Black Mountain of Maine

Basketball: Girls Varsity Game 6:00 p.m. v. Dirigo, Dirigo High School

Basketball: Boys Varsity Game 7:00 p.m. v. Dirigo, Mt. Blue High School