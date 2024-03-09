Mt. Blue middle school basketball attending New England championship in Rhode Island next weekend

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Cougar’s fifth/sixth grade basketball team has been invited to the 2024 New England Basketball Championship in Rhode Island, March 15-17. This invitation comes after the team won the Central Maine Travel League championship, Coach Joshua Allbee said.

“It’s pretty cool,” Allbee said. “We won the championship against a team with seventh graders.”

Allbee believes they are the only team with fifth grade student athletes. He said that it has been amazing to watch his players learn how to work together as a team and to see their progress and accomplishments throughout the season.

Eight of the eleven athletes are expected to attend the New England championships next weekend. Two of the team are also wrestlers, and will be attending wrestling matches in Massachusetts that same weekend. Allbee said they are guaranteed to play four games, but they may have the opportunity to play more.

For more information on the New England Basketball Championship, visit www.statebasketballchampionship.com/ne-tourney-overview