Mt. Blue Nordic News

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue Nordic Ski Team competed in their first competition of 2022 at the Telstar relays in Bethel. Gould Academy helped to host the event due to the lack of snow at Telstar High School. It was a sunny, but frigid afternoon with temperatures not reaching higher than 15 degrees F. There were three races during the day and 15 teams attended the event. This was a 3K loop using a skate technique.

The first race of the day was the four-person relay which consisted of a girl, boy, girl, boy order. There were 34 relay teams entered in the event. Gould Academy took the top spot on the podium with Mt. Blue taking the Silver (Brynne Robbins, Josh Smith, Emma Charles, Henri McCourt) and Bronze (Kamryn Joyce, Carson Zundel, Bridget Reusch, Grayson Hoeft).

Mt. Blue other relay teams finished sixth (Nora McCourt, Alex Hardy, Moriah Reusch, Eli Hoeft), ninth (Natalie McCarthy, Ben Hilton, Lucinda Carroll, Elias Bartlett), 11th (Delia Colello, Cyrus Evans, Abbie Cramer, Tomas Cundick), and 15th Mt.Blue/QRST (Maya Kellett, QRST, Addie Colello, QRST).

Mt. Blue had one entry for the second relay of the day which was a four-person relay with any gender, any order. There were 22 relay teams that competed in this event. The top three teams were Oxford Hills, Freeport and Brunswick. Mt. Blue took the eighth spot (Cassidy Hardy, Avery Jessen, Gracie Ross, Noah Civiello).

The third event of the day was an individual race. Mt. Blue had one racer competing in this event. The top racers were from Gould Academy and Orono. Alvero Izquierdo from Mt. Blue finished in sixth.

Mt. Blue will compete in Turner on January 15th at the Maine Outdoor Wellness Center for the Roy Varney Hornet Classic.