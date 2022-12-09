Mt. Blue Nordic ski team to hold fundraiser Dec. 10

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Nordic (cross country) ski team will be doing a ski-a-thon fundraiser on Saturday, December 10. This will involve skiers utilizing roller skis around a flat track, partly due to the current lack of snow. Sponsors have the choice to donate per kilometer or to make a flat donation. The event will be held at the Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Last year, both the boys and girls Nordic ski teams won their respective State Championships.

Julie Bartlett, an athlete parent, noted that as this year’s State Championships will be held in Fort Kent, there are additional travel expenses to be considered in addition to the regular costs of ski equipment, gear, and wax.