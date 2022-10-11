Mt. Blue Relays hosted Friday, Mt. Blue boys team takes second

FARMINGTON – For the over 200 athletes from 17 schools who participated in the annual Mt. Blue Relays in Farmington on Friday, it was not only the opportunity to participate in a unique race, but also a chance to experience great camaraderie with the post race spaghetti supper, featuring music and dancing.

The event consists of teams of 5 runners each completing a 2 mile loop. The Brunswick boys had the fastest time of the day, as their 5 runners combined for a time of 58:38. Mt. Blue placed 2nd, followed by John Bapst, Lincoln Academy, Bangor, and Mt. Ararat. Brunswick also had the top “B” team in 7th place.

The Mt. Blue team consisted of Cyrus Evans, who had the 2nd fastest time of the day behind Leavitt’s Logan Ouellette, Henri McCourt, who was the fastest Sophomore of the day, Luke Doscinski (2nd fastest freshman behind Edward Little’s Calvin Vincent), Ben Hatch, and Kodi Quimby.

A 2nd team of Cougar boys placed 11th, featuring Noah Civiello running both the first and the last leg. His teammates were Daniel Dalton, Andrew Robinson, and Eli Hoeft.

On the girls side, Lincoln Academy, lead by fastest junior Audrey Hufnagel took first place in a time of 72:02, a 58 second margin over runner up Bangor. The next 4 teams were separated by just 26 seconds. Lead by Payton Bell’s fastest time of the day, Edward Little placed 3rd, followed by Mt. Blue, Brunswick, and Maranacook. The Bangor girls had the fastest time for a “B” team in 7th place overall.

Running for Mt. Blue were Nora McCourt, Natalie McCarthy, Cassidy Hardy, Moriah Reusch, and Lucinda Carroll. The remaining Cougar girls (Brielle Tinker, Elizabeth Strickland, and Molly Patterson) formed a co-ed team with a pair of boys from Leavitt. A Mt. Bue parent team also competed in the race.

Mt. Blue next will compete in the championship part of the season, as the next three weeks will be the KVAC, Regional, and State Meets.