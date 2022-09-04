Mt. Blue runners take first in home meet

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue High School boys and girls cross country teams each took first place in a four team meet at home on Friday.

In the boys race, Mt. Blue’s Cyrus Evans, Henri McCourt, and Luke Doscinski took the first three places to key the victory. Spruce Mountain’s Abram Geissinger and Cony’s Sam Goldey took the next two spots, followed by Ben Hatch of Mt. Blue.

Mt. Blue’s Kodi Quimby, Eli Hoeft, Noah Civiello, and Andrew Robinson added depth grabbing places 9-12 to clinch a strong 23-point victory for the Cougars.

Cony’s Sam Coffin and James Mooney in 7th and 8th places helped the Rams to a 2nd place finish. Third place Gardiner was lead by William Leach in 14th place.

On the girls side, Nora McCourt raced to her first individual victory to lead the way for the Cougars. As in the boys race, depth proved to be the key as Mt. Blue’s Lucinda Carroll (4th), Moriah Reusch (5th), Natalie McCarthy (7th), Cassidy Hardy (10th), Elizabeth Strickland (12th), and Brielle Tinker (13th) helped the Cougars to a 9-point victory.

Cony gave Mt. Blue a nice challenge and finished second in the team competition, lead by Loralie Grady and Emma Brown in 2nd and 3rd place, along with Sage Fortin (6th) and Caroline Hendrickson (9th).

Ashlyn Poulin paced third place Gardiner with an 8th place finish. Spruce Mountain’s top finisher was Skylar Condon in 14th place.