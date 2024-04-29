Mt. Blue senior scores 100th lacrosse goal

FARMINGTON – Last week, Chase Ranger, senior midfielder for Mt. Blue High School, scored his 100th lacrosse goal in a game versus Brewer High School with a 15 to 1 win at Caldwell Field.

Head coach Matthew Reynolds said Chase, a multi-sport athlete at Mt. Blue, has earned several awards for his outstanding lacrosse play. As a 2023 KVAC 1st team midfielder, and runner-up player of the year for the KVAC conference his love for the game is evident. As a four-year starter, he has helped lead the Mt Blue boys lacrosse team to three straight playoff seasons. His freshman year as an attackman saw early success through leadership and guidance from his senior teammates. Fast forward three years and as a top midfielder, Chase is leading by example and helping to shape the future generation of players. His love for the game extends beyond the field as he can often be seen volunteering with youth programs, offering guidance and support at all age levels.

“Chase is a dynamic, high-energy player that is one to watch this season,” Reynolds said.