Mt. Blue X-C takes first place at Lalibertie Invitational

AUGUSTA – The Mt. Blue High School Cross Country team took first place among 16 teams at the Scott Lalibertie Invitational meet at Cony High School on Friday.

The meet uses a unique scoring method where the boys and girls scores are combined to determine the winner. This year the boys team finished on top by a 16-point margin over Messalonskee, while the Cougar girls were just over 50 points ahead of both Maranacook and host Cony.

Individually the boys were lead by Senior Cyrus Evans and Sophomore Henri McCourt in 2nd and 3rd place. Freshman Luke Doscinski and Ben Hatch made an excellent start to their high school careers placing 13th and 24th, while Sophomore Eli Hoeft had a solid 18th place finish.

For the girls Sophomore Nora McCourt was 7th overall. A tight pack of Juniors Lucinda Carroll and Natalie McCarthy, and senior Moriah Reusch took spots 12-14, while freshman Elizabeth Strickland placed 20th to solidify the team victory.

In separate JV competition, recent Mt. Abram transfer Adam Robinson placed 2nd for the boys, while Sophomore Addie Colello (3rd) and freshman Molly Patterson (8th) were the top Mt. Blue girls.