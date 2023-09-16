Mt. Blue XC teams win at Leavitt

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue High School Girls & Boys Cross Country teams each finished first in a meet at Leavitt on Friday, which also included Oxford Hills.

The girls team earned a near perfect score of just 17 points, with Leavitt finishing 2nd. Oxford Hills, racing without their top runner, placed third.

Nora McCourt was the individual winner as she won for the 3rd consecutive time this season in a time of 22:11. She was followed across the line by teammates Natalie McCarthy and Lucinda Carroll.

Oxford Hills Cedar Worcester took 4th, but Mt. Blue runners Elizabeth Strickland and Brielle Tinker took the next two spots to nail down the team victory. Lily Jackson took 2 1/2 minutes off her best time and placed 14th.

The Mt. Blue boys team remained undefeated despite running without their #2 and #5 runners. The Cougars had 24 points to runner-up Oxford Hills 32, with Leavitt, who ran without their top runner, placing 3rd.

Oxford Hills Lucas Hutchinson was the individual winner, followed by Mt. Blue’s Henri McCourt. Mt. Blue’s Ben Hatch and Eli Hoeft placed 3rd and 4th. Following a pair of Oxford Hills runners, Cougars Andrew Robinson and Noah Civiello placed 7th and 8th to nail down the team victory.

Also running season bests for Mt. Blue were Owen Hesltine (12th), Nick Demarco (13th), Nick Bell (14th), Ben Daku (18th), Wyatt Hall (19th), and Kevin Montimy (24th).