Mt. Blue XC teams win sportsmanship award

BELFAST – The Mt. Blue High School boys and girls cross country teams were both awarded sportsmanship banners for Class A North at the state meet in Belfast on Saturday. Each team has earned the award, voted on by fellow coaches, several times in the past decade.

The teams also did well competitively. The girls team placed 6th, the best showing for a Mt. Blue girls team since a 5th place finish in 2011. A week earlier the girls had captured the first Regional Championship for a Mt. Blue girls team since 2002.

Emma Charles lead the way for the Mt. Blue girls team with an 11th place finish. With a placement of 19th among all classes (A, B, & C) she earned the right to advance to the New England Championships in Thetford, Vermont on Nov. 13th.

Other finishers for Mt. Blue in the 99-runner field were Brynne Robbins (37), Nora McCourt (41), Bridget Reusch (45), Moriah Reusch (53), Natalie McCarthy (68), and Abbie Cramer (77).

On the boys side, The Cougars had been the final qualifier for the state meet. It was a strong team finish for Mt. Blue placing 9th among the 15 teams in the race. Particularly noteworthy was the 9-point edge the Cougars held over Mt. Ararat, which had defeated them in both the KVAC and regional races.

Cyrus Evans was the top finisher for Mt. Blue placing 17th. Evans placed 24th among all classes combined and will be advancing to the New England Championship, the first Mt. Blue boy to do so since Tucker Barber was the State Champion in 2016.

Other finishers for Mt. Blue in the 118-runner field were Henri McCourt (25), Eli Hoeft (57), Tomas Cundick (89), Alex Hardy (92), Owen Heseltine (95), and Daniel Dalton (97).