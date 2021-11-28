Mt. Blue’s Charles and Evans compete at New England XC race

THETFORD, Vermont – The Mt. Blue High School Cross Country season concluded with Senior Emma Charles and Junior Cyrus Evans competing at the New England Cross Country championships in Thetford, Vermont on Saturday.

With over 250 runners competing from five New England states (all except Massachusetts), Charles placed 90th and Evans finished 112th. It was a strong placement for both runners as Charles was 16th among Maine girls after coming into the race seeded 19th among Maine athletes, while Evans improved his 24th seed among Maine athletes by being the 12th Maine boys across the line in his race.

Both teams had excellent seasons this fall as the girls were Regional Champions and placed 6th in the state meet. The boys team placed 9th in the state meet. Each team was also awarded the Northern Maine Class A Cross Country Sportsmanship Banner.

– Submitted by Brian Kelly