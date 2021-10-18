Mt. Blue’s Charles and Evans earn all KVAC honors

AUGUSTA – By virtue of their 4th place finishes in the KVAC cross country championships in Augusta on Saturday, Mt. Blue High School senior Emma Charles and junior Cyrus Evans each earned first team All-KVAC honors.

Nora McCourt (10th) and Brynne Robbins (13th) joined Charles on the podium earning 2nd team All-KVAC honors. The Class A girls race was a tight four-team battle. Bangor finished on top with 52 points, followed by Brunswick with 64, Camden Hills with 68, and Mt. Blue with 70.

For the boys, Henri McCourt joined Evans on the podium, garnering All-KVAC 2nd team honors with a 12th place finish. The Mt. Blue boys placed a strong 5th place. Brunswick won the boys Class A title.

In separate JV competition, the Mt. Blue girls placed 4th lead by Brielle Tinker in 15th place. The boys team finished 6th, topped by Daniel Dalton’s 10th place finish.

The Cougars will participate in the Northern Maine Class A Regionals next Saturday in Belfast, with the top six teams advancing to the state meet the following week.

– Submitted by Brian Kelly