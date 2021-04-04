Mt. Blue’s Charles, Kearing KVAC’s Class A top skiers

AUGUSTA – The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference has announced its All-Academic list for 2021 winter sports. Some sports and or schools do not have All-Conference selections as a result of the changes in scheduling brought on by the pandemic. Some of the schools played only a couple KVAC schools while filling their schedules with cross conference opponents. In some cases, coaches named their own regional all-stars under the umbrellas of Coaches Associations. The athletic administrators of the KVAC feel it vital, now more than ever, to recognize our student athletes for their accomplishments.

The following are the Mt. Blue High School student-athletes named to the 2021 KVAC All-Academic Team:

Class A Cheering: Haley Walsh;

Girls Class A Alpine Skiing First Team: Sadie McDonough, Katie Yeaton, Abbie Goodspeed;

Girls Class A Alpine skiing Second Team: Khloe Dean, Molly Kearing;

Girls Class A Nordic Skier of the Year: Emma Charles

Girls Class A Nordic First Team: Emma Charles, Brynne Robbins, Kamryn Joyce, Moriah Reusch

Girls Class A Nordic Second Team: Delia Colello, Abbie Cramer

Class A All-Academic Girls Skiing: Dapne Giampietro, Emma White;

Class A Boys Alpine Skiing First Team: Jack Kearing, Josh Smith, Xander Gurney, Sam Goodspeed;

Class A Boys Alpine Skiing Second Team: Ashton Beaudoin;

Boys Class A Alpine Skier of the Year: Jack Kearing

Boys Nordic Second Team: Josh Smith

Class A All Academic Boys Skiing: Alexander Gurney, Jackson Joyce, Jack Kearing.