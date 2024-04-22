NCAA Baseball: Goschke sets single game strikeout record, Beavers take two from Lyndon

BANGOR – University of Maine at Farmington senior starting pitcher Aaron Goschke (Gorham, Maine) struck out 13 in five innings of work in game two of today’s North Atlantic Conference (NAC) doubleheader with VTSU Lyndon at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, Maine. The Beavers took down the Hornets 3-2 in game one and walked off with a 4-3 victory in extra innings in game two.

Game One

In the cold and wet conditions, the Beaver bats caught fire early. Matt Marquis (Monmouth, Maine) led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a single into right field and Nate Coombs (Thomaston, Maine) followed with a two-run shot to straight away right field to stake the Beavers to an early 2-0 lead.

The Beavers tacked on another run in the bottom of the 2nd. Jonny Pruett (Waterford, Maine) led off the inning with a single to center field and moved over to 2nd on a SAC bunt from Colby Lewis (Blue Hill, Maine). Jayden Meader (Farmington, Maine) followed with a single in the hole between short and 3rd. Santaw fielded the ball in the hole and tried to throw behind Pruett who had advanced to 3rd. The throw wasn’t squeezed and the ball got away allowing Pruett to scamper home and extend Farmington’s lead to 3-0.

That was just about all the offense that the Beavers would need as junior starting pitcher Will Harriman (Biddeford, Maine) had things working on the mound, taking the Lyndon lineup to task throughout the game. Harriman allowed just one hit through the first four innings before finding himself in a little bit of trouble in the top of the 5th.

Harriman sent down the first two hitters he faced in the inning before Isaiah Wittrig hit a harmless two-out single into left center. After a balk and a walk gave the Hornets runners on 1st and 2nd with two down in the inning, TJ Santaw ripped an RBI single to center to put Lyndon on the board and make it a 3-1 ballgame,

Evan Duncan led off the top of the 6th with a single and came all the way around to score on an RBI double to left field off the bat of Matt Gonyeau. Harriman stranded Gonyeau at 2nd to end the inning before handing the ball to Jameson Bloch (Attleboro, Mass.) in the 7th.

Bloch struck out Oscar Paredes to open the inning but gave up a single to Dalton Berry and walked Santaw to give Lyndon runners at 1st and 2nd with just one down. But Bloch got Kearson Grisham to line into a game-ending double play to record his 2nd save of the season.

Game Two

Game two was the Aaron Goschke show. Goschke went five innings, striking out 13 to set the program record for strikeouts in a game. Goshcke’s 13 strikeouts puts him one ahead of Gavin Arsenault who struckout 12 against Cazenovia back in 2019.

Despite the dominant performance, the game didn’t start the way Goschke would have liked. Santaw led off the game with a single to center. Duncan followed with a SAC bunt, but the throw to first was wide and went into foul territory up the right field line, allowing Santaw to score all the way from 1st and allowing Duncan to move all the way to 3rd. Duncan quickly scored on a wild pitch as Goschke then walked Gonyeau. Gonyeau scored later in the inning to open up a 3-0 lead for Lyndon. Goschke did strike out the side in the inning however.

Goschke really settled in after the 1st inning, striking out the side once again in the 2nd, allowing just a two-out single to Gonyeau in the inning.

The Beaver offense gave Goschke some support in the bottom of the 2nd, scoring three to tie the game. Bloch and Callister Montembeau (Kennebunk, Maine) delivered back-to-back singles with one out to give Farmington runners on 1st and 2nd. After Bloch was retired on a fielder’s choice, Ike Wrigley (Farmington, Maine) kept the inning alive with an infield single, loading the bases. Montembeau scored on a passed ball and Meader hit a two-RBI infield single to short, where Wrigley didn’t stop running and used his speed and beat the return throw home with a head first slide.

Goschke struckout two in the 3rd, a groundout to 3rd base with the first out in the field that he allowed in the ball game. He worked around a lead off walk, striking out the side again in the top of the 4th.

Goschke walked Gonyeau to lead off the 5th but Montembeau hosed him trying to steal. Goschke tallied two more strikeouts in the inning, but with his pitch count over 100, that signaled the end of his day.

Lucas Tuttle (Framingham, Mass.) was masterful in relief for Goschke, keeping the Hornets scoreless through three innings, allowing no hits, no walks, while striking out four.

Quiet for most of the game from the 3rd inning forward, Farmington was able to manufacture a run in the 8th inning to walk off with the victory. Bloch led off the inning with a single and then moved over to 2nd on a SAC bunt from Pruett. Greyson Bell (Las Vegas, Nev.) then pinch ran for Bloch. With two outs, Bell made a great read on a ball in the dirt and tried to advance to 3rd base. Trying to rush the throw to cut Bell down at 3rd, the catcher’s throw sailed and bell was able to come in to score the winning run.

UP NEXT

The two teams will square off again tomorrow morning in another NAC doubleheader. Game one is slated for 11:00 a.m.