NCAA Baseball: Marquis named NAC Rookie of the Week

WATERVILLE – The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) office announced the baseball weekly honors for the week ending March 17 earlier this week and University of Maine at Farmington first-year outfielder Matt Marquis (Monmouth, Maine) was named the Rookie of the Week.

As a team the Beavers went 2-4 a week ago at the RussMatt Invitational. In games that Marquis appeared in, the team posted a 2-1 record with wins over Principia and Lakeland University.

Marquis played an instrumental role in helping the Beavers to 17-11 win over Principia last Tuesday afternoon. Marquis went 3-5 in the ballgame with three runs scored while also driving in a pair. The next day, Marquis hit safely in both ends of the double header against Lakeland. In the first game with the game tied at six in the top of the 7th, Marquis led off with a single to left center and came in to score the game-winning run as the Beavers went on to win the game, 8-7. Marquis went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored in game two against Lakeland. The Beavers built an early 7-1 lead in that ballgame but were unable to hold on, dropping the contest, 14-9.

For the week, Marquis posted a .417 batting average, a .462 on-base percentage, six runs scored, and two RBIs.

Marquis becomes the first Beaver to be named Rookie of the Week since his teammate Sam Parsell (Newington, Conn.) was named the Rookie of the Week on March 13 last season.

Marquis and the Beavers return to action on Saturday when they travel to Lynn, Massachusetts to take on Fisher College. The game is set for first pitch at noon on Saturday.