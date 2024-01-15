NCAA M. Basketball: Beavers 2nd half comeback comes up just short in 2023 NAC Championship rematch

FARMINGTON – In a rematch of the 2023 North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Men’s Basketball Championship, State University of New York at Delhi topped the University of Maine at Farmington, 77-75. The loss dropped the Beavers to 8-6 on the season and 2-3 in NAC play. Delhi improved to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in NAC play.

Senior guard Simon Chadbourne (Portland, Maine) was phenomenal in the 1st half for the Beavers, keeping Farmington within striking distance. Chadbourne laced four three-pointers in the opening half and finished with 16 points in the opening 20 minutes as the Beavers trailed by five, 34-29 going into the halftime intermission.

As a team, Farmington struggled offensively in the opening half, hitting just 9-29 from the field. The Beavers did shoot an efficient 7-15 from three in the half to keep themselves within striking distance heading into the 2nd half.

Chadbourne continued his hot shooting in the 2nd half, drilling his first three-point attempt of the half to pull Farmington within 2. After an Isiah Barnes jumper and a Marven Louissaint free throw gave the Broncos a five-point lead once again, back-to-back layups from Ethan Forrester (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and a pair of free throws from Jordan Anthony (Farmington, Conn.) gave the Beavers their first lead since the 15:06 mark of the 1st half when the score was 8-7.

After a pair of Pablo Quinones gave the Broncos a 39-38 lead, Farmington responded with a 9-2 lead as the Beavers took a 47-41 lead with 12:26 left to play in the game.

The Beavers clung to a 54-47 lead with 10:27 left to play in the game following a triple from Jason Reynolds (Winslow, Maine). Delhi responded with a 6-0 run on a pair of layups Barnes and a bucket from Warren Davis. Reynolds put a brief halt to the Delhi run, hitting his 2nd triple to extend the Beavers’ lead to four.

The Beavers hung onto a one-lead with 6:27 left to play after a pair of Forrester free throws. A quick 7-2 spurt for the Broncos gave them a four-point lead as momentum appeared to have swung fully in their direction. But once again Chadbourne hit shot after shot to keep the Beavers within one possession.

Chadbourne responded to the 7-2 Delhi run with a three to pull Farmington back within a point. Lester McCarthy and Chadbourne traded layups as Delhi hung onto a one-point lead with 3:27 to play. Brennan Heaven hit a jumper in the corner on the ensuing Bronco possession pushing the lead back up to three. Once again Chadbourne had an answer, drawing a foul and knocking down a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game once again.

After Delhi had extended their lead to four, Anthony hit one of two from the free throw line and hit a driving layup in the final minute to once again bring the Beavers within a point. After getting fouled, McCarthy hit one of two at the line giving the Broncos a two point lead with 33 seconds to play. The Beavers turned the ball over on their ensuing possession and were forced to foul, sending Barnes to the line with 21 seconds to play. Barnes hit both, making it a four-point game.

On the ensuing Beaver possession, Chadbourne once again had the clutch gene, drilling a deep three from the top of the key to make it a one-point game with 11 seconds to play. The Beaver immediately fouled on the inbounds pass sending Javontay Pimkin to the line. Pimkin missed the first and made the second free throw giving Delhi a two-point lead with nine seconds to play.

The Beavers quickly raced down the floor but were unable to get a good look as Chadbourne was blocked by McCarthy to end the game.

Chadbourne finished with a game-high 29 points on 7-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Anthony stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, six assists, and eight rebounds. Forrester and Reynolds each had strong games off the bench. Forrester tallied 11 points and six board while Reynolds totaled ten points and six rebounds. ]

Barnes led four Broncos in double-figures with 17. Quinones, McCarthy, and Heaven each finished in double-digits off the bench. Quinones finished with 13, McCarthy added 12, and Heaven pitched in with 11.

UP NEXT

The Beavers return to action tomorrow afternoon, finishing up their New York road trip with a 1:00 p.m. game against SUNY Morrisville.