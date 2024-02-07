NCAA M. Basketball: Beavers roll past Thomas

WATERVILLE, Maine – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team used a huge 23-0 run midway through the 1st half to turn a five-point deficit into an 18-point advantage and never looked back en route to a 88-65 victory over Thomas College on Tuesday evening. The win for the Beavers was their 16th over the season as they improved to 9-5 in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) play this season.

The Beavers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the opening seconds of the ballgame after Zachary Mickle (Billerica, Mass.) and Simon Chadbourned hit consecutive threes on the opening two possessions of the ball game. The Terriers were able to weather the early storm, responding with a 20-9 spurt over the next eight minutes to take a five point lead.

After Thomas grabbed a 20-15 lead, junior center Dylan Griffin (Saco, Maine) took over, leading the Beavers on a massive 23-0 over the next five minutes, helping give the Beavers a 38-20 advantage. Griffin hit a pair of threes and scored ten of the Beavers 23 points on the run.

After the Terriers were held scoreless for almost eight minutes of gametime, James Phelan drilled a three to put an end to the Beavers run. The Beavers weren’t done however, a pair of layups from Brayden St. Pierre (Readfield, Maine) and an and-one from Jordan Anthony (Farmington, Conn.) gave the Beavers their biggest lead of the half at 47-26.

After a Luke Gabloff and-one, the Beavers took an 18-point lead into halftime. That was as close as the Terriers got as the Beavers cruised in the second half, pushing their lead up to as many as 31 en route to the NAC victory on the road.

The Beavers offense was clicking on all cylinders, shooting 58.1% (36-62) from the field and 44.4% (12-27) from beyond the arc in the game. Griffin and Simon Chadbourne (Portland, Maine) combined to shoot 7-10 from downtown.

Farmington got contributions up and down the lineup with 11 of the 13 players who entered the game, registering a made field goal. Five players finished in double-figures, led by Griffin’s team-high 17 points on an efficient 7-11 shooting from the field. Anthony added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Chadbourne canned four threes, finishing with 12 points. Mickle and Brock Flagg (Brewer, Maine) each finished with ten points.

Phelan led the Terriers with a game-high 22 points, knocking down 4-7 from beyond the arc while also dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. Parker Desjardins chipped in with 13 points off the bench for Thomas.

UP NEXT

The Beavers host the University of Maine at Augusta on Saturday afternoon in what will be the Beavers Senior Day. Tip-off is set for 1 PM with the senior ceremony scheduled to take place prior to gametime.