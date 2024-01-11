NCAA M. Basketball: Harriman named North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week

WATERVILLE – University of Maine at Farmington junior forward Will Harriman (Biddeford, Maine) was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Player of the Week for the week ending January 7th the conference office announced earlier today.

Harriman led the Beavers to a 95-77 victory over Dean College on Thursday last week in Farmington’s first game coming off from winter break. Harriman shot an ultra-efficient 10-14 from the field and knocked down 6-7 from deep to finish the game with a career-high, 30 points.

Harriman’s previous career high came during his freshman season when he tallied 23 points on the road against conference foe Maine Maritime Academy when he knocked down five three-pointers. Thursday night against Dean, Harriman surpassed both career markers with his stand-out performance as the Beavers secured their eighth victory of the season.

With the weekly honor, Harriman becomes the first UMF men’s basketball player since Terion Moss to win the NAC Player of the Week.

To this point, Harriman is averaging 11.0 points per game while shooting 52% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc. Harriman’s 11.0 points per game is 3rd best on the team.

Harriman and the Beavers return to action this evening when they host Husson University in an important NAC conference game scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 PM.