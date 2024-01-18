NCAA M. Basketball: Huge 2nd half leads beavers to big win over Bates

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team overcame a poor shooting 1st half to take down Bates College on Wednesday evening, 84-79. After shooting just 33.3% (11-33) from the field and 15.4% (2-13) from three-point range in the opening half, the Beavers got hot in the 2nd half, overcoming a ten-point halftime lead to snap their three-game losing skid.

Both teams struggled to open the game as they felt out one another. The Bobcats clung to a five-point lead with just under 11 minutes to play in the opening half after a three-pointer from Peter Psyhogeos. Senior guard Zachary Mickle (Billerica, Mass.) quickly answered with a three of his own, sparking an 8-0 Beaver run to grab a three-point lead with eight minutes left as the pace of play began to pick up.

Back-to-back triples from Simon McCormick gave Bates the lead and ignited a 15-1 run for the Bobcats over a span of two and a half minutes of gametime to grab a game-high 11-point lead. Marc Begin II also hit a pair of threes on the run for the Bobcats.

Farmington began to find their footing in the 2nd half, hitting their first two three-point attempts of the half to quickly cut the lead to six. But every time the Beavers cut into the deficit, Bates had an answer.

Trailing by 11 with just under 16 minutes to play in the game, Dylan Griffin (Saco, Maine) hit his second three of the half and Brock Flagg (Brewer, Maine) made a nice move to get into the paint and all the way to the rim for a layup, cutting the Bates lead to five. But a put back from Babacar Pouye halted the Beavers’ momentum.

After a jumper from Psyhogeos gave the Bobcats a 58-52 lead, Jordan Anthony (Farmington, Conn.) hit a jumper in the lane, got fouled, and drilled the free throw as the momentum began to shift in favor of the Beavers. On the ensuing Beaver possession, Jason Reynolds (Winslow, Maine) cleaned up an Anthony miss and put the rebound back up and in to cut the lead to one and force a Bobcat timeout.

Farmington forced a Bates miss on the first play out of the timeout. On the other end of the court, Flagg made another great play getting all the way to the rim for a lay-in to give the Beavers their first lead since early in the 1st half.

After a Chiwer Mayen putback dunk knotted the game up at 61 apiece, Mickle drilled a three from the top of the key to give the Beavers a lead that they would not relinquish. A minute later Simon Chadbourne (Portland, Maine) hit a three of his own and Reynolds got an easy layup to give the Beavers an eight-point lead, their biggest of the game.

The Bobcats did not go down quietly however. A quick 7-0 run highlighted by a layup from Begin II and a three from Psyhogeos brought the Bobcats back within one with 2:44 left.

On the ensuing Beaver possession, Bates played flawless defense for 28 seconds but Chadbourne drilled a tough fall-away jumper in the lane over the outstretched arm of his defender to extend the Farmington lead back to three.

Psyhogeos hit a floater from the baseline with 1:19 to go in the game to once again make it a one-point game. Griffin made the play of the game on the following Beaver possession. With his back to the basket at the high post, Griffin was looking for an open shooter but with every Bates defender bellied-up to their assignment, Griffin quickly spun off his defender to get to the rim, hit the layup and draw the foul. Griffin drilled the free throw to give the Beavers a four-point lead with 57 seconds to play.

Mickle hit eight of eight from the free throw line in the final 50 seconds to seal the victory for Farmington, their 9th of the season.

Five Beavers finished in double figures, led by Anthony’s team-high 17. Mickle and Griffin each finished with 14. Mickle added six assists while Griffin snagged eight boards. Reynolds and Flagg were both vital off the bench. Reynolds finished with 13 points and eight boards while Flagg pitched in with 10 big points.

Bates was led by Begin II who finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists. McCormick came off the bench to finish with 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Psyhogeos added 14 points off the bench for the Bobcats.

The Beavers head to Presque Isle on Friday evening for an important North Atlantic Conference contest against UMPI. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM.