NCAA M. Basketball: Mustangs top Beavers in NAC showdown

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team wrapped up their New York trip with a loss against SUNY Morrisville, 90-79. Morrisville is currently the top-seed in the North Atlantic Conference West Division, moving to 5-0 in conference play following this afternoon’s victory.

The Beavers jumped out to a fast start, hitting their first three shots of the game to take a quick 7-2 lead. After a pair of Mustang hoops made it a one-point game, the Beavers responded with a 8-2 run, extending their lead to 15-8 in the opening 5:15 of the game. Brayden St. Pierre (Readfield, Maine), making his first collegiate start, provided a spark on both the offensive and defensive end of the court this afternoon for Farmington, including a big three to extend the Beavers early lead.

Clinging to a 21-17 lead with 11:06 left to play in the 1st half after a layup from Ethan Forrester (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Morrisville quickly swung momentum in their favor going on a big 18-4 run over the next four minutes of gametime to take a ten-point lead, a lead that they would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. The long-ball sparked the Mustangs’ run, hitting five straight three-point attempts in grabbing their lead.

The Mustangs led by as much as 13 in the opening half, but a three-pointer in the final seconds of the half from Jason Reynolds (Winslow, Maine) cut the Beaver deficit to 53-43 heading into halftime.

Farmington opened up the 2nd half on a quick 10-5 scoring run to make it a two possession game. A Zachary Mickle (Billerica, Mass.) layup with 13:18 left to play in the game brought the Beavers back within three, but that was as close as the Beavers would get.

The Mustangs responded with a 15-4 run pushing their lead up to a game-high 14 points with just seven minutes left to play.

The Beavers did not go away without a fight, however. A Dylan Griffin (Saco, Maine) layup clawed the Beavers back within six inside 2:30 to play, but Farmington was unable to get over the hump, suffering their third straight defeat.

Five Beavers finished in double-figures, led by Griffin’s 16 points. Griffin also pitched in with five rebounds and five assists. Sophomore forward Jordan Anthony (Farmington, Conn.) finished with a double-double, totaling 13 points on 4-7 shooting from the field, and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Simon Chadbourne, fresh off knocking down a season-high seven threes a night ago against SUNY Delhi, knocked down four more this afternoon and finished with 12 points. Mickle stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Forrester finished with 10 points off the bench.

Daimler Miller scored a game-high 20 points on an efficient 7-10 shooting from the field. Shaheem Sanders and Brandon Kulakowski each added 14 points while Kareem Sanders tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

UP NEXT

The Beavers return home on Tuesday evening for a non-conference contest with Bates College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.