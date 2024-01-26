NCAA M. Basketball: Reynolds named MMBCWA Rookie of the Week

FARMINGTON – The Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches & Writers Association (MMBCWA) named first-year forward Jason Reynolds (Winslow, Maine) earlier this week after three standout performances for the Beavers a week ago.

The Beavers picked up a pair of important wins a week ago. On Tuesday, Farmington took down NESCAC opponent Bates College, 84-79 to put an end to a three-game losing skid. In the game Reynolds went for 13 points on 6-12 shooting from the field and grabbing eight rebounds.

On Friday evening up in Presque Isle, Reynolds grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds while also pitching in with eight points off the bench. The Beavers went on to fall to UMPI, 77-68 in the game. Reynolds also canned a pair of threes in the game for Farmington.

The two solid performances to start the week were quickly overtaken by his career day on Saturday afternoon against UMPI. Reynolds finished with a career-high 24 points, knocking down a career-high six three-pointers on ten attempts. Reynolds also grabbed eight rebounds in the Beavers overtime victory over the Owls. Reynolds willed the Beavers to the victory in overtime, knocking down a pair of deep threes and finished the overtime period with nine points. The win was an important North Atlantic Conference (NAC) victory to keep the Beavers in the thick of the playoff hunt.

For the week, Reynolds averaged 15 points and ten rebounds while shooting 47% from downtown.

Reynolds and the Beavers picked up another important NAC victory on Tuesday evening, topping Thomas College in the inaugural Meader Cup. The Beavers head to Vermont tomorrow for a two game set with Vermont State Lyndon on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.