NCAA M. Track: Canwell and Crews named NAC Athletes of the Week

WATERVILLE – The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) office announced the track and field Athletes of the Week earlier today and University of Maine at Farmington senior Alixx Canwell (Chelsea, Maine) was named the Co-Field Athlete of the Week while first-year Alex Crews (Winslow, Maine) was named the Rookie of the Week.

After a phenomenal indoor season, Canwell picked up right where he left off with an impressive first outdoor meet of the season at the SNHU Spring Invite in Manchester, New Hampshire this past Saturday. Canwell opened the meet with a program record-breaking performance in the hammer throw. Canwell’s 6th and final attempt in the event reached 53.77 meters, over six and a half meters further than the 2nd place finisher in the event. Canwell topped his own school record with the throw by 0.3 meters.

Canwell also had a pair of top-five finishes in shot put and the discus. Canwell just narrowly missed placing 1st in the shot put, placing 2nd overall with a throw of 13.87 meters. Canwell’s throw was just .02 meters behind Salvatore Lando of Franklin Pierce who placed 1st. In discus, Canwell’s best attempt was measured at 36.84 meters to secure 5th place.

With his strong performance on Saturday, Canwell qualified for the New England Regional Championships in both the hammer throw and the shot put. The NAC weekly award is the 4th of his career.

For Crews, he became the first male track and field athlete to win the NAC Rookie of the Week since Justin Castaldo (Scarborough, Maine) did so in April of 2021.

Crews had a phenomenal first outdoor meet of his collegiate career, placing inside the top ten in both the hammer throw and the discus. Crews placed 3rd overall in the discus with his best attempt being measured at 37.97 meters. The throw from Crews was a personal record and placed him 2nd overall in program history.

Crews added a 10th place finish in the hammer throw, with his throw being marked at 33.18 meters.