NCAA Softball: Beavers complete weekend sweep of UMPI

FARMINGTON – After an hour rain delay, the University of Maine at Farmington softball team took down the visiting University of Maine at Presque Isle in a non-conference battle on Sunday afternoon at Prescott Field, 11-3. The teams were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader, but game two was canceled.

The game got off to a relatively quiet start as Rita Benoit (Hallowell, Maine) set down the Owls in order in the top of the first and Jojo Daignaeult (Canton, Conn.) was stranded at third base after ripping a one-out double.

Benoit found herself in trouble in the top of the second, walking a pair and surrendering a hit to Riley Billings to load the bases. Benoit settled in, striking out Emma McNally to end the threat.

Farmington cracked the scoreboard in the bottom half of the second inning. Grace Pratt (Rockland, Maine) ripped a lead off double to the gap in left center and scored on a Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine) single through the left side to make it a 1-0 game.

The Owls battled back, scoring a run of their own in the top of the third. Kiersten Shade walked with one-out and came in to score on a fielder’s choice after an error kept the inning alive for the Owls.

The Beavers quickly regained the lead, scoring a pair in the bottom of the third. Abby Wrinn (Wolcott, Conn.) led off the inning with a single and was chased home on a Maddie Pike (Kennebunk, Maine) RBI double down the line in deep left field. Christa Allen (Harrison, Maine) followed Pike with an RBI single to give the Beavers a 3-1 lead.

Farmington opened the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth, batting around, tallying nine hits and scoring eight runs to take an 11-1 lead. Wrinn, Daigneault, Pike, Bella Miller (Lewiston, Maine), Bella LaFrance (Waldoboro, Maine), Reilly Russell (Windham, Maine), and Brianna Benson (Woodstock, Maine) each recorded RBI knocks in the inning for the Beavers.

The Owls scored a pair in the top of the fifth but needed to score three to extend the game. Gracelyn Walsh delivered the big hit in the inning for the Owls, a two-RBI double to the right center field gap.

Benoit pitched the first three innings for the Beavers, surrendering just one hit and one unearned run while striking out a pair. Melissa Mayo (Bridgton, Maine) pitched the final two innings in relief, striking out three to pick up her first collegiate save.

Offensively, the Beavers pounded out 15 hits. Dow, Wrinn, Daigneault, and Pike all recorded two hits. Nine different players recorded an RBI while Pike and Russell each had two.

Walsh drove in all three runs for the Owls who only mustered two hits in the game.

UP NEXT

The Beavers return to action next Sunday afternoon at home against Thomas College. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.