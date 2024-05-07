NCAA Softball: Beavers end regular season with sweep of Thomas

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington softball team concluded their 2024 regular season campaign in fantastic fashion, topping the visiting Thomas College Terriers in both ends of Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference (NAC) doubleheader. The Beavers took down the Terriers 5-2 in game one and walked off with a 4-3 victory in game two. After today’s pair of wins, the Beavers finished the regular season with 18, the most in a season since 2008.

Game One

The Beavers’ offense wasted no time, tallying three runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to an early lead. Abby Wrinn (Wolcott, Conn.) led off with a single to left, stole second, but was thrown out at home attempting to score on a Jojo Daigneault (Canton, Conn.) single to center field. Maddie Pike (Kennebunk, Maine) followed with a double to deep right center, chasing Daigneault home to draw first blood.

Grace Pratt (Rockland, Maine) singled home Pike and came around to score on an Olivia Paradis (Saco, Maine) RBI single.

First-year starting pitcher Melissa Mayo (Bridgton, Maine) gave up just one hit in the first three innings, striking out four to keep the Terrier offense quiet. Thomas started to make some noise the second time through the order. Leah Knight led off the top of the fourth inning with a double to left center, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a Megan Oberholzer sacrifice fly to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Terriers cut their deficit in half in the top of the sixth. Layla Pickering led off the inning with an infield single and quickly moved over to second on a passed ball. After Pickering advanced to third on a Knight flyout, Maddie Rock ripped an infield single to left to score Pickering and pull Thomas within a run.

Farmington’s offense delivered Mayo some important insurance runs in the bottom half of the sixth as Wrinn and Daigneault added RBI knocks to extend Farmington’s lead up to 5-2. Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine) led off the inning with a single and scored on Wrinn’s RBI double. Daigneault followed with an RBI single to score Wrinn.

Mayo slammed the door shut in the seventh, setting down the Terriers in order to pick up her fifth win of the season. Mayo pitched the complete game, scattering five hits and striking out six. The Beavers offense pounded out 13 hits. Pratt led the way with three hits, all of them singles. Wrinn, Daigneault, Pike, Paradis, and Dow each added a pair of hits.

Five different Terriers recorded a hit in the ball game.

Game Two

Game two was a seesaw, back-and-forth battle that ended with the Beavers delivering the finishing blow, a walk-off RBI single from Wrinn with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Thomas jumped out to their first lead of the day on a two-out RBI double off the bat of Oberholzer to chase in Pickering who had walked earlier in the inning.

It didn’t take long for the Beavers to tie the game up, scoring three batters into the bottom of the first. Wrinn led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Pike switched places with her, delivering her team-high 25th RBI of the season.

Farmington scored another single run in the bottom of the second as Bella Miller (Lewiston, Maine) singled to lead off the inning, stole second, and later scored on an RBI double from Mayo to give the Beavers a 2-1 lead.

Pickering led off the third with a single and quickly scored on an RBI double from Maddie Rock to tie the game up at two. The Terriers regained the lead two batters later on an RBI single off the bat of Emily Rock.

The Beavers were able to manufacture a run in the bottom of the third to knot the game up at three. Pike ripped a one-out single down the line in left and moved over to third on a single by Pratt. A wild pitch allowed Pike to sneak home and make it a 3-3 ballgame.

Mack Bergen (Winnipeg, Manitoba) and Rita Benoit (Hallowell, Maine) were escape artists, stranding Thomas runners in score position in each of the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to keep the Terriers off the scoreboard.

Farmington’s offense was relatively quiet after the third inning, mustering just one hit until the seventh.

Mayo continued her strong day, singling down the line in left with one away. After Mayo moved up second on a wild pitch, Wrinn delivered the decisive blow, an RBI walk-off single to center field.

Wrinn, Pike and Mayo each had two hits, a double, and an RBI to lead the offensive attack for the Beavers. Benoit picked up her fourth win of the season, pitching three innings of scoreless relief, striking out a pair.

Picker, Oberholzer, and Jennie Whitten all had two hits for Thomas.

UP NEXT

The Beavers will be heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The schedule for the NAC tournament will be released tomorrow.